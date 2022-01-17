Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Invests $31.07 Million in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,068,000. Scientific Games comprises about 3.9% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Scientific Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

