PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PSMT stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,896 shares of company stock worth $5,040,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.