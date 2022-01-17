SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.85. The company has a market cap of C$103.44 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.88.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
