SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.85. The company has a market cap of C$103.44 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.88.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

