Space Cow Boy Market Cap Reaches $420,291.98 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $420,291.98 and approximately $7,472.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $12.87 or 0.00030137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.