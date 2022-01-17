Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $704.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $707.80 and its 200-day moving average is $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

