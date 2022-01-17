East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Raised by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

