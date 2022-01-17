William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $127.11 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Copart worth $127,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $136.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

