Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $147.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

