King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

