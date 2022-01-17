AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $247.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

