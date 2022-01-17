SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.69 million and $673.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00322861 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 125,804,025 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

