Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

