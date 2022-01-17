Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

