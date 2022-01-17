Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,875 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix makes up approximately 5.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of AdvanSix worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASIX stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

