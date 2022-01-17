Tieton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,275 shares during the quarter. Fluent comprises 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.79 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

