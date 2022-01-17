95,416 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

