Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,709 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 20.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $256.52 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

