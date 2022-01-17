Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 521,544 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,273,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $169.53 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

