Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 3,840 Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 713,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up about 10.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 46.79% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSPY stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

