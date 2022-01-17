Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

