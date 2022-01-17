Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $161.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

