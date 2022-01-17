Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 71 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 710.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

NYSE:TMO opened at $594.80 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

