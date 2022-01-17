Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Boosted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $297.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.