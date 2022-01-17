Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 0.2% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

