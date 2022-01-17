NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $28.33 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

