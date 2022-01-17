Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,969 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

