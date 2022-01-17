Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $325,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

NYSE:HCA opened at $257.00 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

