Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

