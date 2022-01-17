Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

