Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $201.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.64. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

