Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,928 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,023,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,990,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

