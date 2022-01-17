First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

NYSE:FMY opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

