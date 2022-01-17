Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rises By 110.9%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

