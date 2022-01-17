Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Increases By 114.7%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. Mondi has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on MONDY. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

