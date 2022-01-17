Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADRZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.