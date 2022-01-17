Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADRZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

