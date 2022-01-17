-$0.74 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $2.54 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

