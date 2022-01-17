Mirrored Apple Market Cap Reaches $14.79 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $172.23 or 0.00403241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $14.79 million and $16,382.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.16 or 0.07649437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.82 or 0.99592069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 85,883 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

