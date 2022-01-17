AGF Investments LLC Sells 111 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 171.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.73.

SHW opened at $308.46 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

