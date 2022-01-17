KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

