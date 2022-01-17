Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 150,156 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,156 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8,366.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $7,834,920 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.