General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 50.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.