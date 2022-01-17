Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,881,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $130.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.