KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after buying an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

