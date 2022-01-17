ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $148,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
