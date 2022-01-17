ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $148,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

