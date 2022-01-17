KBC Group NV Purchases 71,032 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,032 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

