Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,754 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Psychemedics stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Psychemedics Co. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Psychemedics Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

