Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 2.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $21,665,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

