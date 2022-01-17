The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $175,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $222.20 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.28.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

