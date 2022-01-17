Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $140,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $316.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

