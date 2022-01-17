Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96,374 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $122,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $355.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

